Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Imran’s political approach undermines democracy, says Rana Sana

October 02, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   Adviser to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination and Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Tuesday said that political approach of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) negates the essence of democracy in the country. Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the PTI leader spent three and a half years attempting to undermine every politician and political party in Pakistan. “He insisted on avoiding dialogue, striving for a political landscape where only his party remained dominant,” he said. Commenting on the current government’s progress, he said that Pakistan’s economy is on the right track, with practical steps focused on national development.  He said that reducing inflation, securing IMF deal, stabilizing Rupee, expanded tax net and attracting foreign investments were the major achievement of the government in this short period.  He said that all political parties were onboard on constitutional amendments through the Parliamentary Joint Committee. He Clearfield that the impending constitutional amendments were not meant to favor any specific individual. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to defeating terrorism, praising the sacrifices made by the armed forces for the country’s defense.

