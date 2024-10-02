Israel stunned by Iran’s missile attack

Ambassador Najm us Saqib

Did the Middle Eastern worst nightmare come true last night when over 180 ballistic missiles were launched from Iran to Israel? Will the TV screens, showing the firework over Israeli territory, soon turn the cameras towards Tehran to report the casualties on the other side? Has the time come for Israel to finally attack the Iranian nuclear facilities? Did the hurriedly arranged Biden-Harris meeting with their security advisers decide the obvious? This is 11 p.m. in Islamabad and one is wondering if anyone recalls Iran’s cry made on the day Hezbollah lost Hassan Nasrallah – Israel has crossed the deadline...!! Does anyone remember that Ali Khamenei was soon shifted to a ‘safe place’? Any surprise over the subsequent announcement - we have plans in place?

Israel was manifestly proving its politico-military prowess – audaciously and openly. Even after watching the mayhem for a whole year, the recently concluded Madrid meeting was seen reflecting on ‘ways to end the War in Gaza’. After having a couple of rounds in the UN Security Council; a stopover at the International Court of Justice; and a few button-it calls from Israel, the world was seen at the receiving end. Suffering from closed-eye hallucination, the ‘friends’ of Palestine were repeating the mantra of ‘have faith; stay positive’ while an entire population was being annihilated. Apparently, the death of over 43,000 people including over 1,700 precious Israeli lives were not enough as open offers from the West on providing any financial and military support to Israel were being gulped by all and sundry - quietly. Both friends and foes were watching Israel having its way in Gaza, the West Bank, Yemen, and now Lebanon. Indeed, the focus on ‘what’s possible’ has inflicted more damage to the idea of Palestine than being an anti-Israel posture.

Wait a minute…!!! Any idea why - not much attention was paid when Iran talked about Israel crossing the red line? The warning came but not before losing its President in an air crash and mourning the deaths of Qasim Suleimani, Ismael Haniyeh and now Hassan Nasralla. Those who expected Iran to refrain from taking Israil head on, would look at Iran’s uneasy internal political situation and its dependent economy. Given Iran’s shaky relationship with the Middle Eastern powers, it was presumed that in the absence of any friend in the region, Iran would think a hundred times before plunging into the muddy waters of a full-fledged war. Perhaps, they overlooked the fact that Iran had clearly received the message when the Israeli PM, the Defence Minister and the Army Chief collectively made an announcement soon after Tal Aviv was hit by thousands of Hamas’ home-made missiles on October 7 last year. ‘It is going to be a long-drawn war’. In no uncertain terms, the trio had vowed to complete the tasks attributed to the said ‘long drawn war’. Iran took a year to respond to that declaration.

A ballistic missile attack should not have been responded to by a resolve to retaliate - the IDF spokesperson announced – ‘the attack is serious and will have serious consequences.’ To begin with, an explanation was in order to justify the failure in intercepting not one or two but more than 180 ballistic missiles. Never mind whether the missiles were carrying nuclear warheads, the fact remains that it was an all-out attack, and Israel must have reacted swiftly and decisively. Does it imply that the attack took Israel by total surprise just as the Hamas’ missile attack did on Oct 7? It is then not difficult to deduce that the stories of Iran’s ‘restraint’ and Israel’s techno-military prowess and war-preparedness need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

It was only a matter of time. It was inevitable. Much to the chagrin of the Middle Eastern region, Iran has drawn the first blood in the realm of an all-out war with Israel, thereby, making the conflict open ended. The question is not if Israel will pay Iran in the same coin. A strong reaction from Israel is but imminent. The question is also not whether the US allies such as the UK will support Israel. Keir Starmer has just announced that London would stand by Israel. The real question is: how will the world powers stop the ensuing war going beyond the region? No one can estimate the real scale of war or the ensuing devastation. However, one thing is clear. If there was a chance to end the war in Gaza, it is now.