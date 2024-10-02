Israel vows to respond to Iran’s missile attack at time of its own choosing

Israel vowed late Tuesday to respond to Iran’s unprecedented missile attack on the country at a time of its choosing, calling it “a severe, dangerous escalation.”

“Iran launched a large-scale attack of over 180 ballistic missiles directly from Iranian soil at the State of Israel,” Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a video statement.

“There were a small number of hits in the center of Israel and other hits in southern Israel,” he added.

Hagari emphasized that most of the missiles were intercepted by Israel’s defense systems and its partners.

“The majority of the incoming missiles were intercepted by Israel and a defensive coalition led by the United States,” he said.

He said the attack marked a severe escalation in hostilities.

“Iran’s attack is a severe and dangerous escalation. There will be consequences,” he warned.

Israel is fully prepared to take action in response to the assault, said Hagari.

“Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest levels of readiness. Our operational plans are ready. We will respond wherever, whenever and however we choose,” he added.

Earlier, Israel said Iran had launched at least 180 missiles in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Sirens sounded across dozens of cities and towns in southern and central Israel, according to Israel’s Haaretz daily and Channel 7.

Israel had targeted Nasrallah and other Hezbollah commanders in an airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Sept. 27.

Haniyeh was killed in a strike on his residence during a visit to Tehran in late July.