Justice Delayed

Pakistan’s justice system has faced criticism for lagging behind, as noted in the World Justice Report. However, this critique overlooks a significant issue: a staggering backlog of 2.3 million cases, with approximately 6,000 pending before the Supreme Court, where only 16 judges are shouldering the burden.

Swift justice is urgently needed, but it’s a numbers game—you cannot expedite cases without adequate bench strength. The current judges are stretched thin, struggling to keep up.

Fortunately, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. A proposed amendment to increase the number of Supreme Court judges is currently being deliberated by parliamentarians. This move is a step in the right direction and deserves commendation, as its primary objective is to bring closure to the longstanding cases of the public who have been waiting for resolution.

An increase in judges will be a breath of fresh air for both those in need and government functionaries, helping to clear the backlog and ensure that justice is served without undue delay.

The amendment, made in the nation’s interest, aligns with constitutional rights. It aims to enhance the judicial system, not interfere with the judiciary, and improve the resolution of outstanding cases.

ADVOCATE RIAZ ALI PANHWAR

Hyderabad.