Land dispute claims villager’s life in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - A villager was shot dead by rivals over land dispute at a village in Sadr police limits on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, one Bashir Ahmed was at his home in Chak No 66-GB when armed men Azam, Zohaib and others entered and shot him dead. They have had a dispute over irrigation land in the village for long time. Police have shifted the body to a mortuary at THQ Hospital, Jaranwala. Further investigation was underway.

24 gangs busted, 3 cars, 72 motorcycles recovered during Sept

Faisalabad Police claimed to have busted out 24 gangs by arresting their active members and recovered 3 snatched cars, 72 motorcycles, 20 mobile phones and 10 cattle in addition to other robbed items worth Rs25.328 million from their possession during September 2024.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that activists of 24 gangs were wanted to the police in 255 cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, etc.

He said that police also nabbed 436 drug traffickers and recovered 115 kilogrammes (kg) charas (cannabis), 1.161-kg ice, 28-kg bhukki (poppy dust) and 5,037 litres liquor from their possession during last one month. Similarly, the police arrested 317 illegal weapon holders along with 266 pistols, 15 guns, 10 Kalashnikovs and hundreds of bullets/cartridges during this period, he added.

He further said that the police also nabbed 483 Court Absconders (CAs) and 449 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including 103 POs of category-A, whereas 54 power pilferers and 190 gamblers were also nabbed during September.

Death sentence awarded to killer

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Shafiq on Tuesday awarded death sentence on two counts to an accused involved in double murder case of Tarkhani police station.

As per the prosecution, Tarkhani police had arrested Jirad Kashif Masih of Chak No 51-GB Khushpur for killing Nadeem Sohail Masih and Amin George Masih over a dispute on December 27, 2023. After observing evidence and witnesses, the court awarded death penalty to the accused on two counts and directed him to pay Rs1 million to the legal heirs of the deceased.