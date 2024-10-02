Latif appointed NHA Member Enforcement, Special Initiatives

ISLAMABAD - The incumbent management of the National Highway Authority has appointed a Grade 19 officer of Pakistan Railways Tariq Latif as Member Special Initiatives and Enforcement.

The said post was created to accommodate Latif on the directions of incumbent Chairman NHA Sheheryar Sultan as it is a non sectioned position of the member.

The officer joined NHA on deputation for three years and posted to the newly created post of the member. According to the sources, the new member is a close confidant of incumbent chairman, who was brought into the road authority to make a check on rest of the officers.

Latif, who joined civil superior services through 30th CTP as Pakistan Railways officer was earlier serving in the police and he is known for his stubbornness and adamant behaviour amongst the circles.

He was also held responsible for two passenger trains crash near Dehrki in June 2021 which left 67 people dead when he was the divisional superintendent of the Railways Sukkar division.

The inquiry report blamed him for negligence regarding ‘improper maintenance of the track’ but he took a stance that he was of the view at that time that he is being made a scapegoat by the inquiry committee. His entire career is surrounded with controversies as according to the senior officers of Pakistan Railways, he usually became upset over minor issues and misbehaved with opponents. It is also evident from the record as once he clashed with lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly.

He tendered resignation over the harsh behaviour of MPAs in a parliamentary body meeting with him and alleged that they abused him but he is still in the service.

When contacted, a senior officer of the road authority said that appointment of a dedicated member to implement important initiatives is a good but it should be more batter if a senior officer is appointed by the authority with relevant background.

The newly-appointed member is on nationwide tour of road network but still his exact domain of working is unknown and unclear within the top ranks of NHA.