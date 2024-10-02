Like Trachoma, PM urges sustained efforts to eliminate polio, hepatitis

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has underlined the need for taking urgent steps to eradicate polio and hepatitis from Pakistan through sustained efforts, similar to the successful elimination of Trachoma, a contagious eye infection that causes inflammation on the inner eyelids.

Speaking at a function where Dr Lou Dapeng, Head of Mission for the World Health Organization in Pakistan, presented a Trachoma-free Pakistan certificate to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said that the certificate symbolized the dedication of the Health Ministry and other stakeholders in the effort to eliminate the disease.

Trachoma is a disease caused by infection by the Chlamydia trachomatis bacterium and can result in irreversible blindness if left untreated. This achievement marks a significant milestone in public health.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to sustain their hard work and dedication, emphasizing that such efforts could elevate Pakistan to new heights of excellence, as long as they were prepared to tackle the challenges ahead.

He recalled that during his tenure as Punjab chief minister, he initiated effective programmes to combat the diseases, and hoped that the same would continue under the current leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and in other provinces as well. He offered the cooperation of Federal Government in that regard.

PM Shehbaz appreciated the collaborative efforts of the Health Ministry, provincial governments, NGOs, experts, and other departments in eradicating Trachoma, which had helped save the sight of hundreds.

He instructed the relevant authorities to take preventive measures, and establish effective supervision and checks and balances to stop reemergence of the disease in the country.

He also directed the authorities to leverage existing technical capacity and expertise, urging field officers, doctors and others to collaborate effectively to achieve success in all areas of life, just as they did in eliminating Trachoma.

He thanked Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Berath, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination and his team and urged them to promptly complete the projects developed at the federal level to benefit the people.

Meanwhile, the WHO in a press release announced that Pakistan had successfully eliminated Trachoma as a public health problem, becoming the 19th country to achieve the milestone.

It attributed the success to the collaborative efforts of health professionals, communities, and organizations such as Sightsavers, Christian Blind Mission, and the Fred Hollows Foundation.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the dedication of Pakistan’s health workers and emphasized the importance of collective action in combating preventable diseases.

WHO Regional Director Hanan Balkhy noted that Pakistan’s elimination of two neglected tropical diseases showcased its commitment to public health.

Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative in Pakistan, in his remarks, said the achievement would prevent thousands from experiencing visual impairment or blindness. The effective implementation of the WHO-recommended SAFE strategy - comprising Surgery for Trichiasis, Antibiotics, Facial Cleanliness, and Environmental Improvement - was crucial to the success, highlighting that the eradication of neglected tropical diseases was an attainable goal.

Meanwhile, the PM expressed his satisfaction at the slowing down of price-hike which now clocked in at the lowest 6.9 percent when compared with runaway digits in the last 44 months.

The prime minister lauded the government’s economic team for capping the headline inflation which now clocked in at 6.9 percent on a year-on-year basis in September 2024.

The price hike had nosedived in the month of August this year at one digit 9.6pc for the first time in the last 34 months, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading remained at the lowest in September this year bringing the spiraling inflation to record low in the last 44 months.

“With the grace of Allah Almighty, the promises made with the public have started yielding results. With inflation rate at 6.9pc, the common man will get relief,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister further observed that with continuous reduction in the petroleum prices, the public was getting relief, whereas after interest rate slide, the business activities would get a spur.

He also expressed his satisfaction at the achievement of target of bringing the inflation rate to 7percent in 2024 ahead of next year.

The prime minister said that from the day first, they had accorded priority to the measures aimed at providing relief to public, adding that machinations of those who wished Pakistan ramming into default, had been foiled.

The entire nation suffered due to incompetence of a junta during their previous rule, but now the journey of common man’s prosperity has started with economy on the right track and diplomatic relations being strengthened, he added.