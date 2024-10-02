Malala Yousafzai announces additional $300,000 relief fund for Gaza victims

Nobel laureate has announced an emergency relief fund of $300,000 for Gaza victims. The funds will be allocated to human rights organizations working to rehabilitate Palestinian children by providing essential aid such as food, clean water, medical supplies, and other necessities.

In a statement shared on social media, Malala expressed her concern for the children in Gaza, emphasizing the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict on their homes, schools, and families. She called for an immediate ceasefire to end the suffering.

This contribution follows a previous $300,000 donation made by the Malala Fund to support Gaza in October 2023.