Wednesday, October 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Malala Yousafzai announces additional $300,000 relief fund for Gaza victims

Malala Yousafzai announces additional $300,000 relief fund for Gaza victims
Web Desk
6:50 PM | October 02, 2024
National

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has announced an emergency relief fund of $300,000 for Gaza victims. The funds will be allocated to human rights organizations working to rehabilitate Palestinian children by providing essential aid such as food, clean water, medical supplies, and other necessities.

In a statement shared on social media, Malala expressed her concern for the children in Gaza, emphasizing the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict on their homes, schools, and families. She called for an immediate ceasefire to end the suffering.

This contribution follows a previous $300,000 donation made by the Malala Fund to support Gaza in October 2023.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1727846585.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024