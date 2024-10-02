Malik/Hibell reach ITF Masters -MT200 Dubai doubles finals

LAHORE - The top-seeded doubles team of Rashid Malik from Pakistan and Andrew Hibell from Great Britain have advanced to the finals of the 60-plus doubles category at the ITF Masters -MT200 tournament currently taking place in Dubai.

In the semifinal match, Malik and Hibell faced the Pakistani duo of Waqar Nisar and Inam-ul-Haq. The match showcased the impressive synergy and skill of the Pak-Britain pair, who won with a commanding score of 6-3, 6-2.

The first set began with both teams showing tenacity, but Malik and Hibell quickly found their rhythm. They capitalized on their opponents’ errors and displayed excellent court coverage and communication. Despite facing some resistance, Malik and Hibell secured the first set 6-3. The second set saw them increase their dominance, breaking Nisar and Haq’s serve early on. With a mixture of powerful serves and well-placed volleys, they wrapped up the set 6-2, ensuring their place in the finals. Adding to the excitement, Rashid Malik is set to face his doubles partner Andrew Hibell in the singles final for the 60-plus category. Malik is keen on achieving a double crown, aiming to win both the singles and doubles titles at this prestigious event.

WAQAR ADVANCES AT ITF MASTERS - DUBAI

In the singles category, Waqar Nisar, seeded second in the tournament, had an impressive second-round victory over Gracian Libo from India, winning decisively with a score of 6-1, 6-1. Nisar’s aggressive style and strong baseline play proved too much for his opponent, allowing him to advance confidently in the 65-plus singles category.