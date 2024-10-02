Mass wedding ceremony celebrates love, unity in Peshawar

Peshawar - A mass wedding ceremony was held in Peshawar, where 20 couples from underprivileged families tied the knot.

Organised by the Alkhidmat Foundation, the event brought together over 1,000 guests, including families and friends of the newlyweds.

Deputy head of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Liaqut Baloch, was the chief guest while the ceremony was presided over by the party’s provincial head Prof Muhammad Ibrahim Khan. Local philanthropists covered the costs of the ceremony, and each couple received valuable household items.

The mass wedding was part of the Asan Nikah Project, which has successfully facilitated the marriages of 717 poor and deserving couples in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says a spokesman for the Foundation.

In his speech, Liaqut Baloch expressed deep concern over the ongoing crises in Palestine and Kashmir, urging the Muslim world to unite against Israeli and Indian aggression. He emphasised on the importance of collective action to protect the rights of Palestinian Muslims and prevent Israel from establishing a greater Israeli state.

Prof Muhammad Ibrahim Khan officiated the weddings, and a feast was provided for all guests to celebrate the occasion.

The Alkhidmat Foundation’s efforts to support the needy and deserving strata of society, both domestically and internationally, were commended by the attendees.