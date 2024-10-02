Wednesday, October 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

MCL removes 485 encroachments, 1,800 banners

Staff Reporter
October 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) is actively working towards a “Clean Lahore” initiative to eliminate encroachments. Following directives from Deputy Commissioner/Administrator Lahore Syed Musa Raza, a campaign to remove encroachments, banners, and streamers is currently underway in the city. MCL Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia is overseeing operations across all nine zones, stating that more than 485 items related to illegal encroachments had been seized in the last two days. Additionally, over 1,800 banners and streamers had been removed from major roads and neighborhoods. Shahid Abbas Kathia emphasized that organized and robust actions against the encroachment mafia were ongoing throughout the city. DC Syed Musa Raza reiterated that there would be no tolerance for encroachments on major roads and marketplaces.

, stating, “Eliminating encroachments protects the rights of citizens.”

Rs 30 billion allocated for Green Tractor Scheme: minister

He highlighted that illegal encroachments created significant challenges and inconveniences for residents, contributing to the violation of civic rights and traffic issues.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1727846585.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024