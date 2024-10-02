MKR XI triumphs in Ilyas Shakir Trophy Basketball Match

LAHORE - The Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman (MKR) XI claimed victory over Abdul Majid Nizami XI in the 4th Ilyas Shakir Memorial Trophy basketball match, winning 72-69 points. The special guest, Asad Shakir, CEO of National Newspaper Group, distributed awards among the players. The event, organized by the Firdous Ittehad and Karachi Basketball Association, also saw the attendance of notable figures, including Shahid Usman Satti, Asghar Azeem, and Shahida Parveen Kiyani. In the match, Daniyal Khan Muroot scored 18 points, while Hassan Ali and Mustafa Haq contributed 17 and 14 points, respectively. For the runner-up team, Mubarez Ahmed led with 20 points. Asad Shakir announced that the Ilyas Shakir Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament will take place in November and that an annual award in Ilyas Shakir’s name will be established. He expressed gratitude to Shahida Parveen Kiyani for sponsoring the match and pledged support for the renovation of the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court. A commemorative match in memory of renowned journalist Usman Arab Satti will be held on October 25, organized by prominent journalist Tariq Aslam. The event was hosted by Asad Abad Ali from PAF College.