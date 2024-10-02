Mohammad Rizwan likely to succeed Babar Azam as Pakistan's T20 captain

Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman, has emerged as a leading contender to captain the national cricket team following Babar Azam's resignation.

Sources reveal that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has initiated consultations with Rizwan regarding team selection.

Contrary to speculation, Babar was not asked to step down but was encouraged to remain captain of the One Day International (ODI) team. White-ball coach Gary Kirsten, who preferred Babar as ODI captain, had suggested introducing a new leader for the T20 format as part of the team's future strategy. According to insiders, Kirsten had proposed this change in July.

In that same month, Kirsten visited Pakistan to present a report on the T20 World Cup and met Babar to discuss leadership roles. However, Babar was not involved in subsequent discussions regarding captaincy decisions. Before publicly announcing his resignation, Babar had informed a senior PCB official of his intentions.

The former Pakistan captain, now 29, shared his reasons for stepping down via X (formerly Twitter), citing a desire to focus on his game and personal growth.

"By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth," Babar wrote.