More tech institutes to help Pakistan’s IT industry compete globally

Pakistan’s IT industry has grown significantly over the years; however, it faces the serious issue of shortage of skilled professionals, necessitating the creation of more institutes to help it compete in the global digital economy.

Talking to WealthPK, Asfand Yar Khan, Director General (IT) at the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, said, “The impact of the IT sector on developed and developing economies is transformative. It is emerging as a major force behind economic growth and is redefining the structure of economies in various ways. One of the primary challenges facing the IT industry is the dearth of skilled professionals. While the sector has grown significantly, many companies struggle to find talent with the required technical expertise.”

According to a UNDP National Human Development Survey, Pakistan currently holds the highest proportion of young people, as 64% of the total population is below the age of 30, while 29% is between the ages of 15 and 29.

As many as 4.5 million individuals are unemployed, with the youth aged 15-24 having the highest unemployment rate of 11.1%, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24.

The survey indicates that there is a total labor force of 71.8 million, with 48.5 million in rural areas and 23.3 million in urban areas.

Out of the total labor force, 67.3 million people are employed, with 45.7 million in rural areas and 21.5 million in urban areas, leaving 4.5 million unemployed. Additionally, the unemployment rate is higher among women, with 14.4% of women compared to 10% of men being unemployed.

The 25-34 age group has the second-highest unemployment rate at 7.3%, with 5.4% of males and 13.3% of females in this age bracket being unemployed.

According to Mr Asfand, this skill gap can only be filled through robust training programs tailored to the current industry needs. Technical institutes like the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Information Technology University (ITU), and COMSATS University have risen to the challenge by updating their curriculums to include in-demand fields such as cloud computing, machine learning, and blockchain technology.

These institutions offer programs that blend theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience, ensuring that the graduates have the skills necessary to thrive in the fast-paced IT industry.

While the progress made by Pakistan is commendable, challenges remain, particularly in expanding access to high-quality education. Many rural areas still lack the infrastructure and resources needed to support technical education, leaving large segments of the population unable to participate in the digital economy.

Moreover, the existing talent drain, where skilled professionals seek better opportunities abroad, continues to slow the growth of the local IT industry.

To address these issues, there is a need for increased government investment in technical education and infrastructure. Policies aimed at incentivizing IT graduates to stay and work in Pakistan, as well as scholarships and funding for students from underprivileged areas, are vital.

A concerted effort to improve access to technical education across all regions of Pakistan would ensure a steady supply of skilled professionals and drive long-term growth in the IT sector.