Najmi chairs meeting regarding Livestock Breeding Program

KARACHI - Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Livestock and Fisheries Syed Najmi Alam presided a meeting regarding the 20-year Livestock Breeding Program on Tuesday. The Advisor wa briefed about Breeding Policy and other ongoing projects including Livestock Bank. Addressing the meeting, Syed Najmi Alam said it was necessary to establish veterinary posts on the borders of Sindh to check the animals coming from other provinces and ban the entry of sick animals. He said that registration and enumeration of livestock farms should be expedited so that Sindh Govt can implement the program to increase milk and meat production on a priority basis.

The Adviser was informed that 1400 trainees has completed trainings in the Breeding Program and there was need of more trainees to utilize their skills in starting this program across the province up to the Union Council level.

Najmi Alam said that all possible steps should be taken to stop the toxic water coming into Manchhar Lake, the largest in Asia.

He said that breeding of animals in our country is necessary instead of relying on foreign countries because we can produce good breeds of all the animals of Sindh by enabling labor and genetic lab.

He said that steps were taken to save the calves born from the slaughter house so as to raise these small animals and give them to the poor people of Sindh to improve their economic condition including employment.

The Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Dr. Kazim Hussain Jatoi, Director General Livestock Sindh Dr Hizbullah Bhutto, Additional Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Dr Akhtar Shahani, Director Planning Dr Mubarak Jatoi, Director Animal Breeding Dr Zulfiqar Pathan, Director Animal Husbandry Dr Riaz Ahmed Abbasi, Director Extension and Research Rahmatullah Sanjrani, Director CVDL Dr Azam Brohi, Dr Abdullah Sethar, Dr Abdul Manan Khokhar and Dr Javed of Livestock Breeding Authority were present in the meeting.