Naqvi woos Fazl on judicial reforms package

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led ruling coalition has renewed its efforts to push the controversial ‘Constitutional Package’ through the parliament as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leadership here on Tuesday.

Naqvi is considered very close to the establishment and he earlier was among those key functionaries of the federal government who had engaged with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to get his support for the proposed constitutional amendments but failed to do so.

Though no official word came from both sides about any discussion about the proposed amendments, yet sources aware of the development said that the meeting was part of the government’s fresh efforts to convince Maulana that his party votes for the package.

The amendments are aimed at establishing a constitutional court, extending the retirement age of judges and changing the criteria of their appointment.

In September, Shehbaz Sharif administration had summoned both the houses of the parliament over the weekend to get the package passed through the parliament but it had to shelve its plans due to lack of required two-thirds majority. The government dealt a severe blow when JUI-F refused to vote for the amendments.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, the interior minister visited the residence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and congratulated him and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on their unopposed re-election as the party’s chief and Secretary General respectively. He also presented bouquets and expressed best wishes for them.

Naqvi praised Maulana’s role in promoting parliamentary supremacy and democratic values, calling him a “prudent, skilled, and visionary politician”, the statement added. He acknowledged JUI-F’s principle-based politics under the leadership of Maulana. He said Maulana has rendered invaluable services to his party and Pakistan. “Maulana is one of the senior most politicians and has a high status in the country’s politics, “ he added.

During last month, some media reports suggested that Maulana in a meeting with senior TV anchors had backed the government’s proposal for establishment of a constitutional court and other amendments related to the superior judiciary.

Later, the JUI-F chief again opposed the proposed amendments saying that the incumbent parliament has no mandate to amend the Constitution.