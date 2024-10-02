Nawaz Sharif criticizes 2017 ouster, questions Supreme Court's decision and PTI policies

PML-N President and former prime minister , during a ceremony related to the ‘Apni Chat Apna Ghar’ scheme in Lahore on Wednesday, reiterated his stance on the reasons behind his ouster from office by the Supreme Court in 2017.

Sharif highlighted that during his tenure, the prices of vegetables were affordable and the country was on the path of development. He noted that the PML-N government had ended the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, which was later reinstated by his opponents.

questioned why he was removed from office, expressing discontent over the fact that the five judges who deposed an elected prime minister faced no accountability.

Without mentioning Imran Khan by name, Sharif criticized the incarcerated PTI founder, accusing him of engaging in a politics of chaos and protest. He mocked PTI's unfulfilled promises, including the 350 dams and the billion-tree tsunami initiative, and asserted, "As you sow, so shall you reap."

Sharif further criticized the PTI founder for talking about imprisoning political opponents and questioned their intentions by bringing tear gas shells to Punjab. He asked whether they aimed to create a clash between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.