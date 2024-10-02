OEC to export skilled workforceto Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD - Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) working under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export the skilled workforce to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. An official source told APP here on Tuesday that skilled workforce would work under the Saudi Ministry of National Guard - Health Affairs as a Tradesman Assistants who meet the prescribed qualifications and experience as following Tradesman Assistant (Age 25-50), Education should be High School Graduate – Essential, Diploma Degree in Technical College or engineering in the specific area of assignment or recognized apprenticeship program in a specific area of assignment from an accredited institution would be preferred. He said that the responsibilities/ duties of the workforce would be carried out general cleaning duties within workshop or plant room areas, and assist tradesmen with duties such as painting, flooring upkeep, electrical repairs, and heating/ air conditioning system cleaning, etc. Assist Tradesmen with performing minor fixes such as repairing broken locks, filling gaps on walls, checking control panels, and electrical wiring to identify issues, etc. Assist with ensuring safe and efficient operation of all equipment and plant in disposal. Safeguard and maintain all assigned tools in good working order and test equipment.

Report deficiencies and unsatisfactory conditions. Ensure cleanliness and tidiness of the worksite.

Work in accordance with Department Policies & Procedures.

Ensure compliance with departmental Safety & Quality Control Procedures and National & International Standards and Codes of practice (NFPA, IEEE, VDE, Automation PLC/ SCADA, etc.).