Pakistan Badminton Championships begin with competitive team event matches

LAHORE - The 61st National Badminton Championships commenced with the team events for both men and women. The Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF), led by President Wajid Ali Chaudhry, welcomed players from across the country, expressing gratitude to authorities for providing top-notch facilities for the championships. On the opening day, teams battled it out in the men’s pre-quarterfinals and women’s quarterfinals, with winning teams securing their spots in the next round. In the men’s pre-quarterfinals, Pakistan Police triumphed over Islamabad with a score of 3-1. Pakistan Railway swept Azad Jammu Kashmir 3-0. SNGPL edged out Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a tight match, winning 3-2. New Khan beat Balochistan 3-0. In the women’s quarterfinals, Pakistan Army defeated SNGPL 3-1, Sindh emerged victorious over Islamabad 3-0 and Punjab secured a 3-1 victory against HEC.

KARACHI: Talha Waheed (Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd), partnering with Tanvir Munir and Asad Ali Bhagat, receives his award after winning 35+ and 45+ doubles titles respectively in National Ranking Tennis Tournament in Karachi.