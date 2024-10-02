Pakistan Cricket Board accepts Babar Azam's resignation as white-ball captain

The (PCB) has confirmed that Babar Azam has resigned as Pakistan men's white-ball captain, a decision that was officially accepted on Tuesday evening. The national selection committee has been directed to initiate future white-ball cricket strategies, including recommending a new captain.

"Although the PCB had backed Babar Azam as the white-ball captain, his decision to step down reflects his desire to focus more on making a greater impact as a player. This decision is a testament to his professionalism and commitment to Pakistan cricket," the PCB stated.

The PCB acknowledged Babar’s contributions as captain, highlighting his dedication and team-first approach. The board emphasized that Babar's decision will allow him to dedicate himself fully to his batting, aiming to play a more decisive role in the team’s success in shorter formats. The PCB reiterated its support for Babar, recognizing his value as a world-class batter and senior figure in the team.

Babar Azam said, "Playing for Pakistan has always been my greatest honour, and I’ve always placed the team’s success above everything else. Stepping down as captain will help me deliver even more for the team as a player, and I’m fully committed to that path. The team’s success is what matters most."

Reflecting on his captaincy, Babar said, "I’ve had the privilege of leading Pakistan for five remarkable years, always trying to give my best as both captain and player. At this stage, I strongly believe I can make a bigger impact by concentrating on my batting. I am grateful for the constant support from my teammates, coaches, and the PCB throughout my captaincy."

He added, "While it has been a great honor to lead Pakistan, now is the right time to shift my complete focus to batting, support the team’s objectives during this transitional phase, and back the new captain and emerging players as we prepare for a crucial season ahead, including the defense of the ICC Champions Trophy on home soil next year."