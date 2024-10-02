Pakistan Cycling Federation elects new leadership, announces Tour de Pakistan’s return

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has successfully conducted its elections under the supervision of the Election Commission of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), marking the first proper election in 13 years. This significant event saw active participation from representatives of all four provinces - Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and Balochistan - as well as key departments such as Pakistan Army, Pakistan WAPDA, and Pakistan Railways. Idrees Haider Khawaja has been elected as the new President of the PCF, with Moazzam Khan Klair serving as General Secretary, Rai M Asghar as Senior Vice President, and Ms Sadia Alvi as Finance Secretary. The newly elected officials are dedicated to promoting cycling at grassroots and international levels, ensuring fairness, inclusivity, and development throughout the sport.

A major highlight of their agenda is the return of the iconic Tour de Pakistan, set to take place from February 15 to 27, 2025, after a 13-year hiatus. This event aims to elevate the profile of cycling in the country and attract national and international attention.

Additionally, the newly elected body of the PCB also announced to conduct the 63rd National Track Championship from November 30 to December 4, 2024, at the Cycling Velodrome in Lahore, that shows the dedication and commitment of the federation towards promotion of competitive cycling in Pakistan. The new leadership has been warmly welcomed by cyclists and the broader sports community, who view these developments as crucial for advancing cycling in Pakistan. The PCF is poised to pursue excellence in the upcoming months, striving for notable achievements on both national and international stages.