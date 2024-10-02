Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Pakistan Hotels Association’s office bearers elected for term 2024-2026

October 02, 2024
KARACHI  -  Pakistan Hotels Association’s annual elections were held from July to September 2024 and the results were announced at its 60th annual general meeting held on September 30 at Pearl-Continental Hotel, Karachi. Office-bearers and Executive Committee members were elected for the term 2024-2026.

Shakir Bhura was elected as chairman, Barrister Mansoor Ali Shah as senior vice chairman, Irshad B. Anjum as vice chairman north and Haseeb Qureshi as vice chairman south. Following are the Executive Committee members of PHA: Muhammad Khurram Awan, General Manager, Movenpick Hotel Karachi, Kamran Ahmed, CEO, HHL/Islamabad Marriott Hotel, Muhammad Raza Abbas, General Manager, Karachi Marriott Hotel, Rahim Khaimani, GM Finance, Tourism Promotion Services (Pvt.) Ltd./Swat Serena Hotel, Fauzia Hashim Olia, Head of Karachi Office, Islamabad Serena Hotel, Yasir Ahmed, General Manger, Hotel Mehran, Karachi, Sarfraz Ahmed, Director Finance, Pearl-Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Jawad, Director Finance, Pearl-Continental Hotel, Lahore, Saghir Ahmed, Assistant Director Finance, Pearl-Continental Hotel, Muzaffarabad and Zohaib Aslam, Consultant, Crown Q Hotel Management (Pvt.) Limited.

Zakir Naik stresses Muslim states to shun differences

