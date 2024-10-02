Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Pakistan women's national football team begins training camp for SAFF Women's Championship 2024 in Nepal

Web Sports Desk
3:36 PM | October 02, 2024
Sports

The Pakistan Women's National Football Team has commenced its training camp in Islamabad, preparing for the SAFF Women's Championship 2024, which will take place in Kathmandu, Nepal, from October 17 to 30.

The team is scheduled to depart from Islamabad to Nepal on October 12, 2024.

Led by Head Coach Adeel Rizki and goalkeeping coach Ahsan Ullah, the training camp aims to bring the players to peak form ahead of the challenging group stage matches.

Pakistan is placed in Group A, alongside arch-rivals India and Bangladesh, while the host nation Nepal will compete in Group B with Bhutan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's campaign will kick off on October 17, 2024, with a high-stakes match against India, followed by a group-stage clash with Bangladesh on October 20. Both matches are set to begin at 4:45 pm Pakistan Time.

