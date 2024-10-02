Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Past in Perspective

“Every animal leaves traces of what it was; man alone leaves traces of what he created.” –Jacob Bronowski

Past in Perspective
October 02, 2024
The birth of Dolly the sheep in 1996 marked a groundbreaking achievement in biotechnology, as she became the first mammal cloned from an adult somatic cell. Scientists at the Roslin Institute in Scotland, led by Dr. Ian Wilmut, utilised nuclear transfer techniques to create Dolly, named after the country singer Dolly Parton. This landmark event demonstrated that the genetic material from a specialised cell could be reprogrammed to generate a genetically identical organism. Dolly’s birth sparked widespread debate over the ethical and scientific implications of cloning technology, reshaping discussions surrounding genetics, reproduction, and the boundaries of scientific inquiry.

