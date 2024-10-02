PIA halts flights over Iranian airspace amid escalating Iran-Israel conflict

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has temporarily suspended the use of Iranian airspace for all its flights following Iran’s missile strikes on Israel, according to official orders. The airline's spokesperson confirmed that flight schedules are being reworked to avoid Iranian territory until further notice.

PIA typically uses two air corridors over Iran: the northern corridor, serving routes to Canada and Turkey, and the southern corridor, catering to flights bound for the UAE, Bahrain, Doha, and Saudi Arabia. As the situation intensifies, these routes will remain closed until safety is assured.

The escalating conflict has led to airspace closures in Israel and Jordan, adding to the disruption. Many international airlines have already suspended flights to Israel and Lebanon due to mounting security concerns in the region.

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also responded to the tensions by tightening airspace security. New directives instruct Pakistan’s air traffic control (ATC) to increase surveillance of all flights entering Pakistan from Iranian and Afghan airspace. Authorities have stressed heightened vigilance, ensuring all aircraft approaching Pakistan’s airspace undergo strict scrutiny.

These actions reflect Pakistan's precautionary measures aimed at safeguarding its airspace during the ongoing regional conflict between Iran and Israel.