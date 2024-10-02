PM Shehbaz effectively pleaded Palestinians case as leader of Ummah: Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif effectively pleaded the case of Palestinians during his historic speech at the United Nations General Assembly as the leader of Muslim Ummah. Addressing a press conference, the minister said that PM Shehbaz’s address to the UNGA was highly appreciated all over the world, which was an honour for Pakistan. The prime minister championed the causes of Muslim Ummah, including Palestine and Kashmir, he added. His bilateral meetings with heads of state and government of other countries on the sidelines of the UNGA session also proved very fruitful and constructive in that regard, the minister said. Tarar said that the PM’s speech also proved that Pakistan’s foreign policy was successful and that Islamabad was an important player both at the international level and in the region. “The prime minister vociferously raised the Palestine issue in his UNGA session and during his meetings on the sidelines, which was acknowledged by the international community and that is a matter of pride for Pakistan,” he reiterated. The minister said that PM Shehbaz had always raised the Palestine issue at all international fora. He not only highlighted the Palestinians’ genocide and Israeli war crimes in Gaza but also stressed that the aggressor should be brought to justice.