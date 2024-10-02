Wednesday, October 02, 2024
PM welcomes Dr Zakir Naik, praises efforts to promote Islam's true message

PM welcomes Dr Zakir Naik, praises efforts to promote Islam's true message
6:56 PM | October 02, 2024
Prominent Islamic scholar Dr Zakir Naik met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday. The prime minister warmly welcomed Dr Naik, commending his contributions to presenting the true image of Islam to the world and expressing pride on behalf of the entire Muslim Ummah.

PM Shehbaz praised Dr Naik's enlightening lectures and acknowledged his important role in spreading Islam's peaceful message. He also expressed delight in knowing that Dr Naik’s son is following in his footsteps to serve Islam.

Dr Zakir Naik remarked that Pakistan is unique as the only country created in the name of Islam. He emphasized that Islam is a comprehensive code of life and reiterated his commitment to spreading its message globally.

The prime minister conveyed his best wishes for Dr Zakir Naik’s mission.

