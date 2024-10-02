PM welcomes Dr Zakir Naik, praises efforts to promote Islam's true message

Prominent Islamic scholar Dr met with in Islamabad on Wednesday. The prime minister warmly welcomed Dr Naik, commending his contributions to presenting the true image of Islam to the world and expressing pride on behalf of the entire Muslim Ummah.

PM Shehbaz praised Dr Naik's enlightening lectures and acknowledged his important role in spreading Islam's peaceful message. He also expressed delight in knowing that Dr Naik’s son is following in his footsteps to serve Islam.

Dr remarked that Pakistan is unique as the only country created in the name of Islam. He emphasized that Islam is a comprehensive code of life and reiterated his commitment to spreading its message globally.

The prime minister conveyed his best wishes for Dr Zakir Naik’s mission.