PM welcomes Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim for three-day official visit to Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warmly received his Malaysian counterpart, Dato’ Seri , on Wednesday as he arrived in Pakistan for a three-day official visit.

Children dressed in traditional attire presented bouquets to the Malaysian premier upon his arrival at the airport. He was given a static guard of honor, accompanied by a 21-gun salute in a gesture of warm welcome.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with members of the federal cabinet, were also present to welcome the visiting dignitary. Prime Minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation, and during his stay, he will hold meetings with Pakistani leadership.

The visit, undertaken at the invitation of Prime Minister Sharif, underscores the strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Malaysia, rooted in history, culture, and faith. It provides an opportunity to further strengthen the relationship between the two nations.