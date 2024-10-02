PPP contacts allies on constitutional court

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday lunched contacts with the allies on the matter of establishing a Federal Constitutional Court. PPP Vice President, Senator Sherry Rehman, held consultations with Chaudhry Salik Hussain, leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-e-Azam), and Senator Hidayatullah of Awami National Party (ANP), as part of a broader outreach on the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court.

Accompanying Senator Rehman in these important meetings were senior PPP leaders Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari and Senator Shahadat Awan. “The consultation, which took place under the guidance of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, mark a crucial step in the PPP’s efforts to establish a Federal Constitutional Court that includes provincial representation, ensuring that the judicial system remains fair and equitable,” Senator Sherry Rehman told journalists after the meetings. The Senator said today, “we had constructive consultations with our coalition partners, ANP and PML-Q. The Parliament, as the creator of the Constitution, and it must assert its rightful role. Our goal is to establish the Federal Constitutional Court in line with the 2006 Charter of Democracy, as envisioned by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.”

She reminded that the backlog of cases in the courts has caused undue delays in justice, and it is crucial that “we take steps to address this. Globally, over 50 countries currently have functioning constitutional courts.” The backlog of cases is alarming, she said, adding, with 60,000 cases pending in the Supreme Court and more than 2.2 million cases across the country. “Channeling constitutional and political cases to such a court would save the higher judiciary valuable time resolve public cases. The establishment of the Federal Constitutional Court would also help avoid concerns about the judiciary’s involvement in politics,” the PPP leader contended.

Sherry Rehman said the PPP wants provinces to have representation in the Federal Constitutional Court, and “we are striving for consensus on this matter. We are working to ensure that this constitutional amendment is person specific. Our consultations are not limited to political parties, as we are also engaging with lawyers’ community and civil society to widen the circle of partnership. We want these amendments to be based on consensus from all stakeholders.” The PPP Vice President said that on the directive of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, “we are moving forward with everyone on board. There should be no impression that any bill will be passed through secretive or underhanded means, this is not our way. The PPP remains open to consultation with all stakeholders on this matter.”