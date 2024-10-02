PTI vows October 4 protest at D-Chowk despite all obstacles

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a protest at D-Chowk on October 4, with leadership in Peshawar determined to proceed regardless of obstacles.

The decision came during a meeting of the PTI parliamentary party in Peshawar, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. Addressing participants, Gandapur acknowledged flaws in the planning of their previous protest, which led to an early withdrawal, particularly the lack of protective equipment during tear gas shelling.

This time, Gandapur assured that the protest would be better prepared, with well-trained workers and essential machinery leading the way. He emphasized that machinery would be placed ahead of the convoys to clear any roadblocks, ensuring smooth progress to D-Chowk. He also warned that the protest could last for several days.

The meeting concluded with plans for convoys to depart from Peshawar at 11 am and from Swabi in the afternoon on the day of the protest, with CM Gandapur once again leading the KP delegation.