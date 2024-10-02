Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz advocates for non-violence, peaceful progress

Web Desk
1:10 PM | October 02, 2024
Regional, Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized the government's readiness to tackle violence and its causes on the occasion of the International Day of Non-Violence.

She condemned all forms of extremism, stating that peace, harmony, and tolerance are the foundations for development and prosperity.

"Intolerance and violence create chaos, not solutions," she said, advocating for dialogue as the key to resolving conflicts. Maryam Nawaz also reaffirmed her government's commitment to ensuring a peaceful Punjab, where the rule of law prevails.

She urged the public to stand against hate and violence, calling for collective efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

