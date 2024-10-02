Punjab govt enforces Section 144 in five districts

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Tuesday, due to serious security concerns, enforced Section 144 in five districts of the province.

The districts included Mianwali, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang. All types of political gatherings, sit-ins, meetings, protests, and similar activities have been banned in these districts. According to the notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, Section 144 will be in effect in Mianwali from October 1 to October 7, and for security, two companies of Punjab Rangers will be deployed in Mianwali from October 1 to October 3. Additionally, on the request of the respective deputy commissioners, Section 144 has been imposed in Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh for 2 days, from Wednesday, October 2 to Thursday, October 3, prohibiting all types of political gatherings. The enforcement of Section 144 in these districts is based on the recommendations of the respective district administrations. According to the notification, Section 144 is imposed to maintain law and order and to protect lives and property. Due to security threats, any public gathering could be a soft target for terrorists. The Punjab Home Department has issued notifications for the imposition of Section 144 and has directed widespread public awareness about the matter.