As mysteriously as it appeared, the constitutional package has now faded from the public eye without resolving the confusion that surrounded it. Much doubted, debated, and discussed, the package has, for now, been set aside as the government rethinks its strategy. This experience should highlight for the government how its policy of secrecy and backroom dealings created uncertainty that ultimately harmed the package itself.

The government’s haste in attempting to push it through also raised more suspicions than support. The pressing question was: if the government had the majority and believed it was acting in the public’s interest, why hide the process from public scrutiny and attempt to pass it in the dead of night? The government must now reassess its strategy and return with a more transparent approach to passing this legislation. This need for a revised strategy is evident from the comments made by Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari, who, speaking as a senior party leader rather than as the president, recently pointed out disagreements within the coalition about how the consensus around this bill was formed and warned that rushing its passage could lead to negative consequences.

With a cabinet meeting scheduled for next week, where Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is set to reconsider the constitutional amendment, more details on its future will likely emerge. However, before the government returns to the parliament with the amendment, it must ensure that the clauses are thoroughly rethought and that consensus is built openly among all coalition members, particularly in the parliament. Failing to do so will only invite further resistance.