SACM listens to people’s complaints at open court in Mardan

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Anti-Corruption, Brig (Retd) Mussadiq Abbasi, said on Tuesday that quality must be ensured in development projects, and practical steps should be taken to prevent the use of substandard materials. He emphasised the importance of stopping the wastage of government resources and funds.

The purpose of holding Khuli Khachari events across the province is to identify problems within the department and address them. Most people at the Khuli Khachari seemed satisfied with the department. He also mentioned his intention to participate in Khuli Khachari events in other regions. He expressed these views during the fourth monthly Khuli Khachari of the Anti-Corruption Establishment, held in Mardan.

The Assistant Director of Crime for the Mardan Region of the Anti-Corruption Establishment and Circle Officers from the Mardan Region participated in the Khuli Khachari, where they listened to complaints in detail. Attendees presented their complaints related to the education board, land issues, and TMA, among others.

Special Assistant Mussadiq Abbasi listened to the complaints in detail and issued necessary orders and guidance regarding their resolution. He instructed officials to keep him informed about the actions taken on the complaints and directed the Anti-Corruption Establishment officials to stay updated on the progress of registered complaints.

According to data from the Anti-Corruption Establishment, a total of 131 people participated, with six complaints registered: 65 from the Mardan region, 25 from the Bannu region, four from the Peshawar region office, fifteen from Malakand, twelve from Abbottabad, and ten from DI Khan.

Mussadiq Abbasi further stated that, for the convenience of the public, the Anti-Corruption Establishment has issued a WhatsApp number, 03319988848, through which people can report and file complaints about corruption.

It should be noted that Khuli Khachari events were also held in all regional offices of the Anti-Corruption Establishment, where public complaints and issues were heard. Special Assistant Mussadiq Abbasi chaired the Khuli Khachari in the Mardan Region Office.