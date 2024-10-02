SC Infighting

As if the conflicts between Pakistan’s various institutions weren’t already damaging enough, it now appears that divisions are surfacing within the institutions themselves. In a recent development, the Chief Justice of Pakistan publicly rebuked Justice Muneeb Akhtar for skipping the hearing of review petitions against the Supreme Court’s verdict on Article 63A. It is presumed that Justice Akhtar’s absence was linked to his removal from the Bench Formation Committee by the Chief Justice last month.

While administrative disputes and office politics are common in any organization, whether in Pakistan or abroad, the fact that this conflict is occurring within the Supreme Court and has been aired publicly rather than resolved internally is troubling. The Chief Justice and the other justices must understand that the judiciary is currently navigating a particularly challenging period. There is a crisis of confidence among opposition parties, and the government is pushing for constitutional changes that could reshape the role of the Supreme Court.

Additionally, the Supreme Court’s decision regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s reserved seats remains unresolved, with the Election Commission of Pakistan deferring to parliamentary legislation. In this environment of uncertainty, where the Court is under immense pressure, the justices should strive to handle internal matters discreetly. By doing so, they can present a united front to the public. The Supreme Court is traditionally viewed as a bastion of justice, and it must be seen to act as such.

If divisions within the judiciary become too apparent, and if those entrusted with upholding the Constitution are perceived to be acting in self-interest rather than in the nation’s best interest, it will have a damaging effect on the Court’s credibility at a time when public trust is crucial.