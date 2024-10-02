Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Secretary defence assumes charge

Staff Reporter
October 02, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Lt Gen (Retd) Muhammad Ali, HI(M) assumed the charge of Secretary Defence on Tuesday, following the approval of his appointment by the Prime Minister’s office. A statement by the ministry of defence says Secretary Defence Muhammad Ali has a wide range of professional experience during his service in key military positions before retirement last week.  On assuming the charge, the Secretary Defence expressed his commitment to work collaboratively thus fostering an environment of transparency, teamwork, and professional excellence.

