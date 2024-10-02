Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Sialkot DC inaugurates Zero to Hero campaign to vaccinate children against 10 diseases

AHMAD JUNAID
October 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain inaugurated the 30-day “Zero to Hero” campaign at the Primary Health Centre in Muradpur, aimed at vaccinating children up to five years old against ten different diseases. He highlighted the Punjab government’s Reach Every Under District/Reach Every Child initiative, which will specifically target children who missed their immunisation during the COVID-19 pandemic, totaling 13,367 registered children.

CEO of the Sialkot Health Authority, Dr Aslam Chaudhry, announced that 124 children’s centres have been established in Sialkot district, where vaccinators will immunise children registered by social mobilisers. All logistical arrangements, including vaccinations, are in place. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Waseem Mirza, DDHO Dr Shiraz Masood, Zeeshan, Programme Director, and School Health Nutrition Supervisor were also present at the event.

