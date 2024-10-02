Sindh CM Murad, others acquitted as NAB withdraws references

ISLAMABAD - Accountability Court yesterday acquitted Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other accused in the Nooriabad power project reference after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) withdrew the reference against them.

The court, headed by Judge Nasir Javed Rana, also accepted another application by the Chairman NAB for withdrawal of a reference against Ejaz Haroon, Saleem Mandviwala and five other co-accused and acquitted them.

An application was filed with the Accountability Court signed by acting Chairman NAB Sohail Nasir last month in a reference against Khursheed Anwar Jamali, Murad Ali Shah and 15 others which stated that the subject was discussed in the Executive Board Meeting (EBM) held at NAB Headquarters on 11-06-2024 and it was observed that no evidence of personal gain is available against any public servant or Murad Ali Shah.

It was further stated that there is no convincing or reliable material on record to hold the projects overvalued, and no standard formula was there for comparison and to declare the projects overvalued. The latest report about Sindh Nooriabad Power Company (SNCP) reveals that from 2019 to 30-06-2024, the projects were generating profits regularly and contributing to the economy by paying a good volume on tax.

On this, AC Judge Nasir Javed Rana on Tuesday discharged all the accused from the reference since charges were not framed against any accused.

Another application was filed by Acting Chairman NAB Sohail Nasir last month for withdrawal of NAB reference against Ejaz Haroon, Saleem Mandviwala & 5 co-accused. The application stated that the subject was discussed in the Executive Board Meeting on 04-09-2024; 12 plots sold by Ejaz Haroon in 2014 were lawful since the Sindh High Court approved the settlement in 2007. The plots of park and amenities still exist in that area and Saleem Mandviwala was not beneficiary of any amount. Hence, AC judge Nasir Javed Rana acquitted Ejaz Haroon, Saleem Mandviwala, and 5 co-accused from the reference on Monday.

The reference against Khursheed Anwar Jamali, Murad Ali Shah & others was filed in 2021 for opening up 2 power plants under a public-private partnership. NAB at that time estimated Rs. 2.805 billion embezzlement in the funds and loss to the government exchequer and alleged that the accused transferred the amount to their personal bank accounts.

The reference against Ejaz Haroon and Saleem Mandviwala was also filed in 2021 in which NAB had accused that plots of parks and amenities were sold by the accused and gained Rs. 144 million through the sale of the plots.