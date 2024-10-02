Six BLA terrorists killed in security forces' operation in Balochistan

Six terrorists of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by security forces in Harnai area of Balochistan.

According to sources, security forces conducted a joint operation on BLA hideouts in Harnai on September 12, resulting in the death of six key terrorists, including Shafu Smallani aka Tadin, Sarmad Khan alias Dastain, Mohammed Gul Mari alias Wahid Baloch, and Ghulam Qadir Mari alias Injeer Baloch, Obaid Baloch alias Fida and Taj Mohammed alias Babul were also among the terrorists killed.

The killed terrorists were involved in direct attacks on security forces and innocent people, sources added.

This follows a series of IBOs in late August across multiple districts in Balochistan, where five terrorists were killed and three injured. The military emphasized its commitment to ongoing operations to ensure peace and stability in the region.