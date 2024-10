SARGODHA - An anti-encroachment team of the Municipal Corporation sealed six shops during an ongoing operation on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson, the team under the supervision of Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zoya Masood Baloch visited various markets, including Ameen Bazaar, Muslim Bazaar, Sharbat Chowk Kutchery Bazaar, Liaquat Market, Larri Adda and sealed six shops over encroachment and confiscated goods as well.