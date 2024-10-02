Superb Semenyo drives Bournemouth to 3-1 win over Southampton

BOURNEMOUTH - Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo scored one first-half goal and played a big part in creating another to set his side on their way to a convincing 3-1 home win over struggling Southampton in the Premier League on Monday. Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola had to watch from the stands as he served a suspension after picking up his third yellow card of the season against Liverpool, but his presence on the bench was hardly missed as his side steamrollered Southampton in the opening 45 minutes. Brazilian striker Evanilson got things under way with a deft finish from Marcus Tavernier’s quick free kick in the 17th minute, hooking the ball past Aaron Ramsdale to net his first goal for the club since arriving from FC Porto in August for a reputed 40.2 million pounds.

Semenyo orchestrated the second 15 minutes later with a surging run off the right wing set up a Lewis Cook drive that deflected off teammate Dango Ouattara and into the net, with the latter being credited with the goal. Ghana forward Semenyo got the goal his industry deserved in the 39th, again cutting in from the right but this time rattling a right-foot shot in at the foot of the far post.

Saints defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis stooped to head home his first Premier League goal in the 51st minute but it was not enough as Semenyo continued to torment the Southampton defence from his position on the right, with Evanlison and Ryan Christie both going close to scoring a fourth for the Cherries.

In the end it was not needed as Bournemouth held on to record their first home win of the season and move up to 11th on eight points, while Southampton slumped to their fifth defeat in six league games to stay 19th on one point. Semenyo said that the opening goal may have looked opportunistic but it was actually something Bournemouth had in mind in the run-up to the game.

“We watched a couple videos in the meetings over the weekend, we knew we can catch them with quick free kicks,” he told Sky Sports. Southampton manager Russell Martin hammered his side for their poor first-half display.

“I didn’t recognise our team. I’m usually proud of them for the courage (but) they showed no aggression, no courage, no intensity to play,” Russell said. “The second half, they show loads of fight, loads of courage but it’s too late, so I’m hurt by the first half. Really, really, really disappointed by that,” he added.