TDAP, Taraqee Foundation and ITC (GRASP) host workshop

KARACHI - The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with Taraqee Foundation and ITC (GRASP), successfully hosted a workshop aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs through freelancing and e-commerce. The event, led by Zain-Ul-Abideen, GSP Officer at TDAP Quetta, attracted 81 participants and provided essential insights on how to earn through platforms like Fiverr, UpWork, Amazon, and eBay. The workshop offered practical knowledge on optimizing freelancing profiles, securing clients, and preparing for WEXNET 2024, a major international trade exhibition. Participants were also introduced to financial support opportunities through the Export Development Fund (EDF). “This workshop was part of TDAP’s ongoing mission to provide women entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed in the global marketplace,” said Noor Ali Achakzai, Director TDAP Quetta. “The enthusiastic participation reflects a growing interest in freelancing and international trade among women in Balochistan.” In addition to equipping participants with practical skills, event fostered networking and collaboration among attendees, helping to lay the foundation for future business growth in region.