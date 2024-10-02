The Himmat Card initiative in Punjab

In a transformative move for social welfare, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is leading the charge to uplift the lives of persons with disabilities (PWDs) through the launch of the Himmat Card initiative, backed by a substantial budget of Rs. 2.658 billion. This program aims to provide essential financial assistance to PWDs, fostering inclusivity and creating pathways for empowerment in a society where many face significant barriers.

The Himmat Card initiative is designed to deliver vital financial support to those who are unable to work due to their disabilities. With a quarterly stipend of PKR 10,500, the Himmat Card addresses the immediate economic needs of PWDs who do not qualify for other social security programs. Under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz, the program has been structured to ensure that the most vulnerable individuals receive the assistance they require. To be eligible, applicants must obtain Disability Certificate from the Social Welfare Department, demonstrate that they are not fit to work, and have a PMT (Proxy Means Test) score that does not exceed 45. Additionally, candidates must not have received recent financial support from initiatives like Bait ul Maal or BISP.

Since the registration process commenced on the Disabled Persons Management Information System (DPMIS) in May 2024, approximately 400,000 PWDs have registered for the Himmat Card. Following rigorous field verification, 103,000 individuals have been identified as not fit for work. Of these, 65,000 will receive the quarterly financial assistance. This meticulous process ensures that support reaches those who genuinely need it, reinforcing the commitment of the Punjab government to social equity.

Verification is a critical component of the Himmat Card initiative, with around 300 verifiers conducting thorough field checks to validate the eligibility of applicants. As of now, approximately 61,000 PWDs have been successfully verified, and efforts are underway to complete the verification of the remaining beneficiaries. This attention to detail highlights the government's dedication to ensuring that the Himmat Card program is both effective and fair.

To facilitate the disbursement of funds, the Social Welfare Department has set up camp sites at tehsil level where beneficiaries can open bank accounts with the assistance of staff from the Bank of Punjab, which will serve as the Payment Service Provider. Once their accounts are established, PWDs will receive their ATM cards, allowing them to withdraw funds conveniently from ATMs and Branchless Banking Partners without incurring any charges. This feature is designed to enhance accessibility and empower PWDs to manage their financial resources independently.

The Punjab government has also established a dedicated helpline (1312) to provide assistance and information regarding the Himmat Card initiative. This resource is invaluable for families seeking guidance on the application process and understanding their eligibility. By offering this support, the government is ensuring that PWDs and their families have access to the information they need to navigate these initiatives effectively.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif's leadership and commitment to social welfare are evident in this groundbreaking program. Furthermore, Minister for Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt deserves commendation for his tireless efforts in bringing the Himmat Card initiative to fruition. His dedication to improving the lives of PWDs has been instrumental in shaping this program, showcasing a collaborative approach to social justice.

By prioritizing the needs of PWDs, the Punjab government is making significant strides toward a more equitable society. The Himmat Card initiative not only offers immediate financial relief but also represents a long-term vision of empowerment and inclusion for persons with disabilities.

As this program moves toward implementation, it stands as a beacon of hope for thousands of families across Punjab. The proactive measures taken by Maryam Nawaz and her team are paving the way for a future where individuals with disabilities can overcome challenges and thrive. Through this initiative, the Punjab government is not only providing necessary assistance but is also fostering a culture of respect and support for all members of society, regardless of their physical capabilities.

In conclusion, the Himmat Card initiative signifies a pivotal moment in the journey toward social justice and equality for PWDs in Punjab. Under the visionary leadership of Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the dedicated efforts of Sohail Shaukat Butt, this program reflects a profound commitment to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate fully in society, thereby creating a more inclusive and compassionate community for all.