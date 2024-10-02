Tip of the Iceberg

Pakistan is currently witnessing some extraordinary political vicissitudes, unprecedented and baffling to many political observers. In a significant development, a former spymaster, along with his accomplices, has been taken into military custody on alleged charges of financial embezzlement and overstepping institutional boundaries for personal gain. This move, while perplexing, has been widely welcomed by most politicians and media figures.

This commendable action by the military establishment is being viewed as an example of internal institutional accountability, a much-needed precedent for the nation. It sets a course for greater transparency and accountability, targeting those who abuse their constitutional powers and damage the reputation of state institutions through corruption and self-serving schemes. Such actions jeopardise the nation’s interests and sovereignty, and this accountability is a critical step towards restoring integrity within the state.

The Chakwal conspiracy, orchestrated by four senior military officers, was thwarted following the arrest of the spymaster. However, this incident highlights the corruption within the system, where such plots are devised and executed for personal power gains, with little regard for the nation’s well-being.

This wave of institutional accountability has also sent a clear message to the political and judicial leadership. They must act wisely and judiciously to bring to justice those responsible for the events of May 9, when national and security institutions were mindlessly attacked and vandalised by supporters of this political faction. Incited by their leader and abetted by the spymaster, they sought to spread anarchy and sow rebellion within the institutions.

Instigating such unrest is a heinous crime against the state, and those responsible must be held accountable. If the allegations against the spymaster and his accomplices are proven, their future looks bleak. No one should cast doubt on the institutional accountability process, which is proceeding decisively to bring this matter to its rightful conclusion.

There is no denying that May 9 was the result of a well-orchestrated conspiracy to topple the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government. Thankfully, the institutions managed to thwart this plot with restraint, despite the provocations of a politically charged mob. These actors, manipulated by their handlers, were willing to jeopardise the state’s sovereignty and national interests for personal gain.

These shocking revelations are just the tip of the iceberg, offering an opportunity for everyone to embrace self-accountability and purification. Rooting out internal threats is far more challenging than confronting external enemies. This is precisely what the current military leadership is doing—systematically targeting those within the ranks who have preyed on the nation’s resources and trust, to ensure long-term stability.

It is imperative that this accountability drive reaches its logical conclusion. No one is above the law, and it is the duty of all citizens and state officials to act in accordance with the constitution, refraining from harbouring harmful designs against the nation. The current leadership has demonstrated competence and wisdom in handling this delicate situation, striving for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

It is well understood that Pakistan faces a myriad of challenges, and security remains one of the most pressing. Our armed forces and law enforcement agencies are tirelessly working to neutralise these threats, particularly the ongoing fight against terrorism, including the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). However, the rise of digital terrorism—where misinformation and fake news are spread to create panic and mistrust—is also a growing concern.

To combat this, the government’s installation of a firewall to trace and track these digital terrorists is a welcome development. While some users of social media may criticise this measure as an infringement on freedom of expression, the real culprits—those spreading hatred against national institutions through fabricated stories—are now being curtailed.

As patriotic citizens, it is our duty to support the national institutions and the government’s efforts to protect the country’s interests. These protective measures are necessary to safeguard Pakistan’s future in these turbulent times.

SAJJAD KHATTAK,

Peshawar.