Two killed in marble mine incident

Mohmand - Two workers were killed in a tragic incident when a heavy marble stone suddenly fell on them while they were working in a mine in the Tura-Khawa area of Biazai Tehsil on Tuesday. The labourers were loading a truck in the marble mine when the stones fell, resulting in the deaths of two workers on the spot. The deceased labourers were identified as Aziz-ur-Rahman and Zahoor, both residents of Tora Khawa.

The contractor of the mine, Malik Fayyaz, announced he would provide one lakh rupees for the funeral of the deceased. He informed that both labourers were collecting marble stones for themselves when the heavy stone fell on them.

Local residents expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident.