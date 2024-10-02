Zu Peshawar Express Routes see fare increase

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA) has announced a fare adjustment for the express routes of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, Zu Peshawar.

A spokesman for the TransPeshawar said the increase aims to improve convenience for long-distance passengers by encouraging short-distance commuters to utilise more appropriate routes.

Effective October 3, 2024, the fare for Zu Peshawar’s express routes, which operate on mixed-traffic roads and stop only at selected busy bus stops, will be fixed at Rs55 regardless of distance travelled. This change applies to routes ER-09, ER-10, ER-12, and ER-16.

Previously, fares for both express and direct routes were distance-based. However, the increase in express route fares is intended to discourage short-distance passengers from using these routes, as they often leave less space for those travelling longer distances.

The TransPeshawar spokesperson Sadaf Kamil said, “The express routes are designed to provide ease of travel for long-distance commuters. By increasing the fare for these routes, we hope to encourage short-distance commuters to use alternative routes, thereby improving the overall efficiency of the system and ensuring a more comfortable experience for long-distance passengers.”