Saturday, September 02, 2023
10 each schools for boys, girls to be made model schools in Faisalabad

Staff Reporter
September 02, 2023
Regional

FAISALABAD  -   Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has ordered for transforming 10 govern­ment schools each for boys and girls as model schools in the district. He also directed for maintaining the best cleanliness atmosphere, educational and administra­tive matters in other schools. He was presiding over a meeting of officers of the District Education Author­ity and school heads here on Friday. He strictly directed for making the school model by renovation, paints, clean­liness of wash rooms, repair of doors and windows, up­gradation of labs, purchase of furniture, improvement of play grounds and planta­tion. He further ordered for utilising non-salary budget, adding that the caretaker Punjab government would also provide them funds.

Staff Reporter

