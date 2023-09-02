Saturday, September 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

5 persons killed in Hazro

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 02, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK - Five persons were killed while one received serious bullet injuries when their opponents started firing on a car near Hatian Chowk in the limits of Hazro police station. In result Shahzad, Amraz and Afzal died on the spot while Bilal, Ashfaq and Hisham (a passer by) were  seriously injured. Ambulances of Rescue 1122 shifted the dead and injured to THQ Hospital Hazro from where the injured were shifted to Rawalpindi because of their serious condition. Two of the injured Bilal and Ashfaq later succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to Rawalpindi. Police on the information of Zahid registered an FIR against Suftain, Imran, Shahzaib and Faizan residents of Village Saidan, Babar and Parvez r/o Charsada and three unknown assailants.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1693542205.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023