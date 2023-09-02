5 persons killed in Hazro

ATTOCK - Five persons were killed while one received serious bullet injuries when their opponents started firing on a car near Hatian Chowk in the limits of Hazro police station. In result Shahzad, Amraz and Afzal died on the spot while Bilal, Ashfaq and Hisham (a passer by) were seriously injured. Ambulances of Rescue 1122 shifted the dead and injured to THQ Hospital Hazro from where the injured were shifted to Rawalpindi because of their serious condition. Two of the injured Bilal and Ashfaq later succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to Rawalpindi. Police on the information of Zahid registered an FIR against Suftain, Imran, Shahzaib and Faizan residents of Village Saidan, Babar and Parvez r/o Charsada and three unknown assailants.