Any unconstitutional attempt to foil strike not to be tolerated: JI

KARACHI-The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is observing a country wide strike today (Saturday) and has already warned the caretaker government not to take unconstitutional route to foil it, otherwise the incumbent ruling regime will be responsible for the consequences. Sindh JI Ameer Muhammad Hussain Mehnati and JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman warned the government at a joint press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq -- the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Friday.

Earlier, the JI Karachi has taken onboard not only the big traders organizations but all the considerable ones across the mega city.

In the first phase, the JI held hundreds of protest demonstrations across the city in general and at markets in particular. A big protest demonstration was also held by women under the banner of the JI at New MA Jinnah Road.

The JI has already indicated to hold a protest sit-in outside the Sindh Governor House, if the government fails to pay heed to the September 2 strike.

JI Ameer Muhammad Hussain Mehnati at the presser held after Friday prayers said that both the political and economic horizons in the country have been portraying a dismal situation as the country is being run as per the whims of the International Monetary Fund. He said that the electricity tariff was Rs12 per unit just two years ago and now it is exceeding the Rs50 limit.

The JI leader said that the incompetent previous ruling regimes have ruined the local currency and the economy, whereas the caretaker setup has pushed the situation from bad to worse.

JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the JI has appealed for the strike at a time when the poor have started committing suicide because of inflation and poverty.

He said that any unconstitutional attempt to foil the strike will not be tolerated and the caretaker government will be responsible for any such scenario. He said that the JI’s strike will be peaceful as oppose to the strike called in the past by other parties and particularly the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

Lambasting the MQM, he said that the fascist party has contacted the traders to convince them against the strike and later called on the K-Electric high-ups. He further said that the MQM has been working on the agenda of the K-Electric against Karachi and Karachiites.

On the occasion, he appealed Karachiites to come forward for their due rights and play their due role for the peaceful strike.