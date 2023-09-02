Applications sought for provision of agriculture machinery on subsidy to farmers

SARGODHA - Applications have been sought for provision of ag­ricultural machinery on subsidy to farmers under the “plan to increase crop production by promot­ing modern mechanised agriculture” of the Pun­jab government.

The last date for submitting applications is Sept 30, according to Director Agriculture Muhammad Shahid while talking to media here on Friday.

He said that the government had introduced border disc, wheat seed grader and cleaner, wheat seed-bed planter, rota-vator, disc harrow, revers­ible hydraulic moldboard plow, disc plow, chisel plow, molder board plow, heap seeder, Pak seeder, double-coulter drill, tractor driven reaper-cum-binder, rice straw shredder, wet straw chopper and cotton bed planter machine will be provided at subsidy and maximum subsidy limit will be upto 60 percent (Rs500,000). He said that the application form might be downloaded from the website field.agripunjab.gov.pk.

EIGHT POWER PILFERERS BOOKED

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FES­CO) task force team caught eight power pilfer­ers during an ongoing crackdown launched here on Friday. According to official sources, the task force teams raided at various areas of the district and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and metre tampering. They were identified as— Babar, Tanveer, Amanullah, Ghulam Nabi, Muhammad Bilal, Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Ashraf and Muhammad Nasir. On a report of FESCO, police registered cases against pilferers.

15 DEVELOPMENT SCHEMES OF HIGHWAYS, PHE APPROVED

The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved revision of estimate for 15 on­going various schemes of Highways and Public Health Engineering (PHE), here on Friday.

The DDWP meeting was held under the chair­manship of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti at the committee room in which all four deputy commissioners, director development and officers of departments concerned participated.

In the meeting, approval was given for revision of estimates for five schemes of the Highways De­partment, six schemes of Public Health Engineer­ing, and four schemes of Buildings Department.

Among five schemes of the Highways Depart­ment, two were in Sargodha and three in Bhak­kar district. Out of four schemes of the Buildings Department, one was in Mianwali district, two in Sargodha, and one was in Bhakkar district. Among the Public Health Engineering schemes, two were in Sargodha district and four in Bhak­kar district.

The commissioner emphasised the transpar­ent and accountable use of funds by the officers of the departments concerned to complete all on­going schemes within the specified time period and without compromising the quality of work.